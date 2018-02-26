

CTV Atlantic





Reaction to a proposed bypass around the Napan area of Miramichi, N.B., which would include the construction of tunnels is getting a thumbs down from businesses it would detour.

The 11-kilometre, $90-million bypass would be part of the $272-million budget for upgrading Route 11 between Moncton and Miramichi.

Businesses that would be bypassed have voiced their concerns before.

“We don't have a backroad that doesn't need to be fixed, so why don't we take the money and use that?” asks business owner Laurie Patterson. “Plus we got a bridge coming from Fredericton. This is down to one lane, and that should be fixed before anything.”

Work on the bypass is expected to begin sometime this year.

There have been several changes to proposed repairs to Route 11 since the David Alward Tories first announced funding during its mandate.