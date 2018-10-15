

THE CANADIAN PRESS





SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- More than a thousand prospective jurors are slowly filling the seats in a Saint John arena where jury selection is beginning for the retrial of Dennis Oland.

Oland, 50, has been charged with the second-degree murder of his millionaire father, Richard Oland, who was beaten to death in his Saint John office in 2011.

It is a familiar scene for anyone involved in the first Oland trial in 2015. The jurors for that trial also were picked from a mass gathering of people at the Harbour Station arena. At that time, over 5,000 summonses were sent out.

Justice officials are not saying how many summonses were mailed out for the second trial, citing a publication ban. Midway through Monday morning, well over 1,000 people were in the arena with more people waiting in lengthy queues.

The verdict in Oland's first trial was set aside on appeal in 2016 and a new trial ordered.

Richard Oland, 69, was a prominent Saint John businessman and a member of the Moosehead beer brewing family.

Dennis, his only son and an investment adviser, was charged with his father's murder in 2013. He has denied any involvement in the killing.