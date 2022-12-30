Protest held outside World Junior game in Halifax Thursday night

A small group of protestors gathered outside the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax during the IIHF World Junior Championship on Dec. 29, 2022. A small group of protestors gathered outside the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax during the IIHF World Junior Championship on Dec. 29, 2022.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island