Protest held outside World Junior game in Halifax Thursday night

A small group of people gathered outside the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax Thursday night to protest against Hockey Canada and the ongoing IIHF World Junior Championship.

The group gathered at the corner of Duke and Brunswick streets ahead of the Canada’s game against Austria.

The group said it was hoping to encourage spectators to put pressure on Hockey Canada in response to the ongoing sexual assault allegations.

The national hockey governing body has been mired in controversy for months after it was revealed in May that it settled a lawsuit with a woman who alleged she had been sexually assaulted by several members of the 2018 world junior team. Then in July, Halifax Regional Police began investigating allegations that members of the 2003 team sexually assaulted a woman and filmed the attack during that year's tournament.

None of the allegations have been proven in court and no charges have been laid.

The organizer of Thursday night’s rally says the group was also there to draw attention to what Hockey Canada “hasn’t done.”

“Hockey Canada hasn’t done anything seriously to prevent or to account for the criminal activities of people whom they represent,” said Judy Haiven. “The culture has to change, but it only changes if people are raised, especially boys, are raised to respect women and raised to think that women should not be degraded."

"We’re not saying that hockey isn't a great game, but there are aspects of it that must be changed," said rally attendee Katherine Winkler.

Protesters say the IIHF World Junior Championship should have been cancelled for at least one year as the country still deals with the fallout of accusations against Hockey Canada.

