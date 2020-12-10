SYDNEY, N.S. -- Hundreds of students and more than a dozen Cape Breton Regional Police officers made for a large crowd in front of Sydney Academy on Thursday during a student protest, about the school's dress code.

A lineup of police stood guard in front of one of the school's doorways and the most fervent of protesters sat on the ground in front of them.

Students say it all started when some girls came to school wearing crop-tops and were told they were in violation of the school's dress code.

"He dress coded us all and told us that it wasn't right," said student Brooklyn Wells.

Many wore crop-tops on Thursday in protest. The students say they were showing their support for one girl in particular who they feel was singled out.

"She was wearing a crop-top that was showing, like, half an inch I'd say," Wells said.

Fellow student Jayden Rhyno agreed.

"If I was in her position, and I got called out like that, I'd feel uncomfortable."

In an email to CTV News, a spokesperson for the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education explained that Sydney Academy has a standard of dress that was approved by the school advisory council. Students have requested to appear before the next meeting of the council and have been added to the agenda to discuss their concerns with the current standard of dress.

The statement went on to say, in part "a committee of representatives of the student body will work with administration to get input and to ensure that the principles of inclusive education are followed..."

Meanwhile, the commotion at the school - and the size of the police presence - had people living nearby wondering just what was happening.

"It's just very embarrassing on the school's behalf, just to have this going on right now," said Rhyno.

Despite the number of officers deployed here, a Cape Breton Regional Police spokesperson told CTV News this was not a police matter and that officers were simply observing and monitoring the protest.