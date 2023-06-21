Protest to shut down or relocate Coastal Shell Products in N.B. sees support from all ages
Standing together against the smell from Coastal Shell Products in Richibucto, N.B., dozens of community members, parents and children showed up to Beaurivage Town Hall on Tuesday night.
“We’re a small town. When one of us hurts, we all hurt and in this case we are all hurting,” said Maisie Rae McNaughton with the Kent Clean Air Action Committee.
Ahead of the regularly scheduled council meeting, the group came forward with a strong and pointed message that they want the municipality to stand with them and fight for the closure or relocation of the plant.
“What you saw [Tuesday night] was a small town coming together and saying ‘enough is enough and this is effecting our children, our seniors, our vulnerable and it needs to end,’” said McNaughton.
Many in attendance were students from Soleil Levant, which is located just down the street from Coastal Shell Products.
McNaughton says there is an evacuation plan in place for the students on the days when the stench is too bad and they are often ushered in from recess, unable to stay outside.
“I love to play outside, if you ask anybody they’ll say the same thing, and when I can smell it we have to go inside and I hate it, but at the same time I don’t want to stay outside because I can smell it,” said Alexa Daegle who is in the Grade 7.
For Grade 6 Genevieve Gagnon, the smell sometimes stops her from even wanting to go to school.
“I went out for recess and it just makes my stomach hurt and it gives me really bad headaches so it’s hard to focus in class,” she said.
Adding, “A lot of the time when it’s hot outside we open a window, but the stink is too bad to open one.”
A large group of community members, including parents and children, protested outside of town hall hoping to “stop the stink” from Coastal Shell Products.
While the crowd stood outside with signs and chants, council met with McNaughton and Christian Poirier, the organizer of the protest Tuesday night, in a closed session.
“When I asked him what he was prepared to do to show, what the mayor would do to show that he is in support of our cause, he said his hands are tied and that there’s nothing he can do,” said McNaughton.
“I asked him to enforce bylaws that already exist and he said the bylaws have been grandfathered in and that there’s nothing they can do.”
She said that nothing has changed, and the fight for clean air is far from over.
“We need to continue to appeal to the humanity of the decision makers of New Brunswick and ask them ‘if this was your child going to that school, if this was your business that was causing the detriment to an entire community, what would you do?’ And if the answer is close it or move it away, then help us to do the same. There is no reason that we should not be able to breathe clean air in 2023,” said McNaughton.
Members from the protest filled the seats as the regular town hall meeting got underway, many standing against walls and in doorways to be apart of the question and answer session that followed.
Several members took place in a question and answer period following the regular scheduled town hall Tuesday night.
Several people expressed their concerns and frustrations as they asked for council to do something to fix the ongoing problem.
“If they were going to fix the smell, it would have been done a long bloody time ago,” one man said.
Adding, “I want you to make a plan, I want you to inform us all what you’re going to do to help us stop that plant!”
Others talked about the fact that they aren’t scared of a potential lawsuit by shutting down Coastal Shell Products, saying that children can’t use their tax dollars for the intended purposes anyways.
“The kids are telling you when they get home that they don’t want to go to daycare because it smells,” said parent Mireille Johnson.
“I mean, my kids love going to daycare, they love their daycare teachers and they just enjoy playing with their friends, but when it comes to the point where they feel sick or nauseous at daycare, they don’t want to go.”
Shelby Vautour has lived in the area for 30 years, and she also is upset that kids aren’t able to play outside at daycare.
“It needs to go somewhere else. It’s not a place, in the middle of a community, to put a shop that is going to pollute the air. Put that in the middle of the woods, put that in an industrial park where that’s where everybody else is going,” she said.
Beaurivage Mayor, Arnold Vautour, says he hears what the community is saying and he says he is with them.
“I want to correct this problem that we’re having, this major problem, because it’s really the municipality, the town of Beaurivage, all the town is suffering from this,” he said.
“We can’t sell no house, we can’t do so-on and so-on, so really the town of Beaurivage is really going down with this smell we’re having.”
He adds that council will be having a special meeting on Wednesday to discuss and make a decision on where the municipality stands, and what it can do.
“We have talked about it and now we’re looking at what our lawyers are telling us about certain things what we can do and what we can’t do, so we’re trying to work with our lawyers to make sure we can do things right.”
The Kent Clean Air Action Committee has a meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, which Vautour says he plans to attend.
“If we do a plan we will work with different committees,” he said.
“The people at KCAAC, the school board, the parents, to make sure we can work together and see what we can do together to make things happen to make sure that we have something in Beaurivage that the people feel home again.”
CTV News reached out to Coastal Shell Products for comment and didn’t hear back by the time of publication.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING NEWS | Manitoba bus crash death toll climbs to 16 after victim dies in hospital
The death toll from the bus crash near Carberry, Man. last week has now climbed to 16.
Lawsuit: Insufficient prototype testing could put Titanic sub passengers in 'extreme danger'
The company whose submersible vanished in the North Atlantic on a tourist dive to the wreck of the Titanic was repeatedly warned that there might be catastrophic safety problems posed by the way it was developed, documents show.
Canadian plane detects 'underwater noises' in search for missing submersible
A Canadian aircraft detected underwater noises overnight in the area of the missing submersible that was heading for the wreck of the Titanic.
BREAKING | Bodies of 2 crew members recovered after Chinook helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The bodies of two crew members on board a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-147F Chinook helicopter that crashed in the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa have been recovered.
Explosion at building in Paris leaves 4 people injured
Police say a strong explosion has hit a building in Paris' Left Bank, leaving four people injured.
Areas in West Central Alberta respond to extreme flooding
As flooding spread throughout West Central Alberta earlier this week, residents of Lower Robb, a hamlet 60 kilometres south of Yellowhead County, were told to evacuate immediately.
2 dead after fiery crash, explosions on Hwy. 401 east of Toronto
Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash caused several explosions and fires on Highway 401 in Pickering, Ont. late Tuesday night.
National Indigenous Peoples Day: Gov. Gen. Mary Simon reflects on First Nations ravaged by wildfires
On National Indigenous Peoples Day, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is reflecting on the challenges before Canada's First Nations during a season of record wildfires which have ravaged communities.
'I know what it's like to actually be underrepresented': Cree-Metis artist on uplifting Indigenous voices
This Cree-Metis artist is creating a safe space for other Indigenous artists to share their voices and uplift their culture.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | John Tory to endorse Toronto mayoral candidate Ana Bailão, sources say
Former Toronto mayor John Tory is expected to re-emerge to throw a last minute endorsement to Ana Bailão in the city’s mayoral race.
-
What drivers need to know about the Highway 401 closure that could last days
A portion of Highway 401 is closed near Pickering following a fiery crash that left two people dead and at least one Ministry of Transportation official is now warning that some lane closures could remain in effect into Friday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Massive fire at new housing development in Oakville
Multiple homes under construction have caught fire in Oakville.
Calgary
-
WestJet CEO pledges fares will not rise due to airline mergers
WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech says bringing Swoop and Sunwing Airlines under its banner won't lead to higher airfares as integrating the discount carriers will also tamp down costs.
-
Watch: Hazardous household waste explodes inside garbage truck
A southern Alberta community says residents need to be more mindful about what they throw into the garbage after a battery and several aerosol cans led to a fire inside a garbage truck.
-
Calgary celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day
Since 1996, Canadians of all walks of life have come together to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day on what also happens to be the summer solstice.
Montreal
-
Fete nationale fireworks postponed until autumn and winter due to Quebec fire ban
The ban on open-air fires, including fireworks, throughout the territory north of the St. Lawrence River means that the skies of many municipalities will not be lit up in a thousand colours this weekend for Saint-Jean-Baptiste/Fete nationale Day.
-
Clean-up, culture and crisis intervention: Montreal’s plan to reinvigorate The Village
A public forum on life in The Village in Montreal found most want a cleaner, greener, more pedestrian-friendly neighbourhood, with some citing homelessness and public intoxication as major areas of concern.
-
It will be a tough summer in Quebec's emergency room, warns health minister
It's a refrain that's coming back like a summer song: summer is shaping up to be a difficult one in Quebec's emergency departments, with vacations exacerbating the staff shortage. Minister Christian Dube invites Quebecers to prioritize other available options.
Edmonton
-
Man believed to be driving Tesla in south Edmonton crash dead: police
The person who police believe was driving a Tesla when it crashed with five passengers in south Edmonton earlier this month has died, according to police.
-
'I had no ill intent': Smith apologizes for ethics violation while NDP demands RCMP investigation
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith rose in the legislature Tuesday to offer an apology for her ethics violation. It came more than six months after the phone calls that landed her in trouble.
-
'There's just sorrow:' Bus driver says rides must continue in wake of deadly crash
Doug Westhouse sits straight behind the wheel of a 12-passenger bus driving along a rural Manitoba highway waiting for the next call for a ride
Northern Ontario
-
Drunk driving suspected in fatal Sudbury crash, charges pending
The investigation into a fatal crash on Skead Road in Greater Sudbury early Saturday morning is continuing and police say alcohol is believed to be a factor.
-
Toronto couple returns from vacation to find people living in their car
A Toronto couple returned home from a 12-day European vacation this week to find two people living in their car.
-
Northern Ont. police intercept man with narcotics on the Polar Bear Express
Provincial police in northern Ontario arrested a 26-year-old Montreal man travelling on the Polar Bear Express train with a large number of narcotics Tuesday.
London
-
'It’s scary': London man suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing early Wednesday morning.
-
Tensions rise as councillor demands clarity about city’s response to homelessness
A blistering inquisition of city staff yielded few new details about the city’s long-term strategy to address the homelessness crisis.
-
Alleged impaired driver hits London police cruiser
A 31-year-old London man was charged with impaired driving after striking a police cruiser.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | Manitoba bus crash death toll climbs to 16 after victim dies in hospital
The death toll from the bus crash near Carberry, Man. last week has now climbed to 16.
-
'There's just sorrow:' Bus driver says rides must continue in wake of deadly crash
Doug Westhouse sits straight behind the wheel of a 12-passenger bus driving along a rural Manitoba highway waiting for the next call for a ride
-
Manitoba governing Tories gain a bit of ground in new poll, ahead of election
A new opinion poll suggests Manitoba's governing Progressive Conservatives have closed a bit of the gap in public support ahead of the election slated for Oct. 3.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bodies of 2 crew members recovered after Chinook helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The bodies of two crew members on board a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-147F Chinook helicopter that crashed in the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa have been recovered.
-
Police keeping an eye on a bear in Stittsville
Police say officers are responding to reports of a bear on Main Street in Stittsville Wednesday afternoon.
-
3,200 homes declared empty through Ottawa's vacant unit tax process
Approximately 6,000 properties have been declared or deemed empty under Ottawa's new residential vacant unit tax, designed to ensure liveable homes don't sit empty across the city.
Saskatoon
-
'Mommy, daddy, am I going to get food today?': Saskatoon Food Bank donation aims to erase hunger
A growing number of kids in Saskatchewan are not getting the food or nutrition they need and the Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre are seeing that first hand.
-
Class action statement of claim filed against Sask.'s use of federal benefits for Indigenous children in provincial care
A class action lawsuit is being filed against the Government of Saskatchewan and the Attorney General of Canada.
-
Saskatoon man found not guilty of rape in 2019 to be put back on trial
A Saskatoon man found not guilty of sexual assault in 2019 is being put back on trial following an appeal court decision on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
2 people dead after plane crash near Tofino, B.C.
Two people are dead after a plane crash near the coast of Vancouver Island.
-
$41,500 worth of contraband seized from prison in Abbotsford, B.C.
A cell phone, memory cards and THC products are among the $41,500 worth of items seized from a B.C. prison earlier this month, officials say.
-
Battling B.C.'s largest ever wildfire means letting some of it burn: province
Mark Healey, an incident commander with the BC Wildfire Service, says he took a 2 1/2 hour flight over the southern flank of the enormous Donnie Creek fire in northeastern British Columbia.
Regina
-
'We needed fresh perspective': Mayor speaks about firing of former Regina city manager
Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said there were multiple reasons that led to the firing of former city manager Chris Holden in 2022.
-
Small plane makes emergency landing on Highway 1 in Swift Current
No one was injured in the air or on the ground when a small plane had to make an emergency landing on the Trans-Canada Highway in Swift Current early Wednesday morning.
-
Class action statement of claim filed against Sask.'s use of federal benefits for Indigenous children in provincial care
A class action lawsuit is being filed against the Government of Saskatchewan and the Attorney General of Canada.
Vancouver Island
-
2 people dead after plane crash near Tofino, B.C.
Two people are dead after a plane crash near the coast of Vancouver Island.
-
'Folks are scared to go outside': Nanaimo group calls for action on homeless encampment
A Nanaimo community association is seeking a long-term solution to an encampment where two near-fatal shootings have occurred in the past three months.
-
B.C. renters spending more on housing, utilities than they can afford: study
A new survey is painting a discouraging picture of how unaffordable housing has become for many in British Columbia.