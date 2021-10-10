Protesters outside N.L. jail call for better care for prisoners after inmate suicide
Joanne Power drove over three hours to St. John's to take part in a demonstration demanding better mental health and addictions care for people in Newfoundland and Labrador's correctional system.
The issue is urgent and immediate for Power: her son is incarcerated. He also has mental health and addictions issues that aren't adequately addressed in the correctional system, she said Saturday at the protest.
When she heard about the suicide of Greg Pike at Her Majesty's Penitentiary in St. John's last month, she said she could barely get through the day.
"That's our biggest fear, that he is going to commit suicide or overdose," Power said about her son. "Watching it happen to another family, it's hard, it's really hard."
Power joined a few dozen people Saturday morning who stood outside Her Majesty's Penitentiary in ferocious fall winds to bring more attention to the pressing mental health needs in the prison system. The demonstration was organized by Courtney Pike, Greg Pike's sister, who stood outside the penitentiary walls in thick mittens, holding a sign that said, "Death in justice is injustice."
"He never got the help he needed," Courtney Pike said about her brother. She pointed to the building behind the coils of razor wire. "He died in there," she said, her voice breaking. "He never deserved this."
Greg Pike's suicide is at least the sixth inmate death in Newfoundland and Labrador to spark an investigation or a review since 2017. Skye Martin and Samantha Piercey died in 2018 while incarcerated in the province's women's correctional facility in Clarenville, N.L. Doug Neary and Chris Sutton both took their lives at the men's jail in St. John's, in 2017 and 2018, respectively.
Jonathan Henoche's death in November 2019 at the jail was ruled a homicide and 10 correctional officers were charged in his killing. Charges have since been dropped against one of the officers.
Greg Pike died in hospital on Sept. 19, after officers found him unresponsive in his cell a few days earlier.
A 2019 review of four deaths in custody by retired police superintendent Marlene Jesso said the current system was unable to handle the mental health and addictions issues of its inmates.
"The corrections system in this province has not been a priority and it has been under-resourced for so long, it has now reached a breaking point," Jesso wrote. "Without significant changes, it is unlikely conditions will improve."
The provincial Department of Justice did not return a request for comment. Construction of a new men's facility is on track to begin next year, the department has said. In previous requests for interviews, a spokesperson said the department took Jesso's report seriously and officials are working toward implementing its recommendations.
A review of Greg Pike's death in custody is underway, the department has said.
Pike had a lengthy criminal record and was back in jail because of a breach of conditions, Courtney Pike has said. He went before a judge days before he died to ask if he could go to an addiction treatment centre, but he was sent to jail instead, she said.
"He should have been in a rehab facility," Courtney Pike said on Saturday.
The story is familiar to Power, who said she didn't hesitate to make the long drive from Gander, N.L., to stand with Pike's family. Power said her son was denied rehabilitation and sent to Her Majesty's Penitentiary a few months ago and then and recently transferred to Dorchester Penitentiary in New Brunswick.
"When you call because your son breaches his conditions, you think it's because they're going to keep him safe," she said. Instead, she worries her son is worse off: "He doesn't have the tools to deal with, in there, what's going to come up, the triggers are going to come up," she said.
She said she was disappointed the turnout at Saturday's demonstration wasn't larger, and wondered if it showed people still don't understand how vulnerable those inside the jail really are.
"It shows me the stigma is still a bigger problem than we think it is," she said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2021.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Most Canadians support health-care workers refusing treatment to threatening, disrespectful unvaccinated patients: Nanos survey
A majority of Canadians say they support or somewhat support health-care workers refusing treatment to threatening or disrespectful patients who are unvaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new survey from Nanos Research.
Expect vaccine passports for travel 'in the next couple of months': LeBlanc
It could still be a while before Canadians can access a singular proof-of-vaccination system for international travel, according to Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.
Grenada PM's message for Canadian tourists amid pandemic: 'Please come'
The prime minister of Grenada says the country is working to reopen its economy and boost tourism in an effort to continue funding pandemic supports for its residents.
Man dead, another seriously injured after shooting near downtown Calgary nightclub
Calgary police are investigating after a fatal shooting took place at a southwest nightclub early Sunday morning.
Italian police arrest far-right party leaders after anti-vaccination riot
Italian police say they have arrested 12 people including the leaders of the extreme right-wing party Forza Nuova, after clashes in Rome over a government drive to make the COVID-19 'Green Pass' mandatory for all workers.
Taliban says U.S. will provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
The U.S. has agreed to provide humanitarian aid to a desperately poor Afghanistan on the brink of an economic disaster, while refusing to give political recognition to the country's new Taliban rulers.
Extreme heat exposure in cities across the world has tripled since 1980s, study shows
Extreme heat exposure in cities has tripled since the early 1980s, with lower-income and marginalized people particularly at risk, a new study shows.
Facebook unveils new controls for kids using its platforms
Facebook, in the aftermath of damning testimony that its platforms harm children, will be introducing several features including prompting teens to take a break using its photo sharing app Instagram, and 'nudging' teens if they are repeatedly looking at the same content that's not conducive to their well-being.
'Unmask Fear Canada' portraits show Black Canadians 'doing purposeful work in the world'
Addressing inequality and racism was the goal of Robert Young, the creator of the 'Unmask Fear Canada' project, which features larger-than-life portraits of outspoken, masked Black Canadians draping windows in downtown Toronto.
Toronto
-
Ontario logs 535 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 535 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, as well as two more deaths due to the disease.
-
What's open and closed in Toronto on Thanksgiving 2021
Ontario residents will celebrate Thanksgiving amid the COVID-19 pandemic for a second year, but this time around with the loosened gathering restrictions, people will be able to gather for the annual holiday.
-
Ontario food banks pivot to pandemic-friendly donation events to stock up at Thanksgiving
Canadian food banks faced with a second pandemic-era Thanksgiving are counting on COVID-friendly donation events to keep the non-perishables rolling in at a time of year that's pivotal to their operations.
Calgary
-
Man dead, another seriously injured after shooting near downtown Calgary nightclub
Calgary police are investigating after a fatal shooting took place at a southwest nightclub early Sunday morning.
-
Calgary obstetrician sees concern in COVID-19 exemption, but says rules are in place
After details of a COVID-19 exemption order in place for certain groups of people at labour and delivery wards in Alberta hospitals came to light, one doctor says precautions are in place to prevent any danger.
-
Advance polls bring in more than 100,000 ballots in Calgary
More than 100,000 ballots have been cast in advance polls for this month's civic election, which is nearly one-quarter of all the votes collected in the 2017 general election.
Edmonton
-
Weekend aircraft crashes near Lacombe, Westlock leave 1 person dead, at least 4 in hospital
Transportation Safety Board investigators are looking into Saturday's crash near Lacombe that left one person dead as well as another crash Sunday morning near Westlock.
-
Calgary obstetrician sees concern in COVID-19 exemption, but says rules are in place
After details of a COVID-19 exemption order in place for certain groups of people at labour and delivery wards in Alberta hospitals came to light, one doctor says precautions are in place to prevent any danger.
-
Garneau neighbourhood renewal costing some of city's oldest trees
The Garneau neighbourhood is losing some of its most mature trees under a neighbourhood renewal project, which one resident says is a “terrible loss” for her community and the city.
Montreal
-
'Important measures' coming for 15,000 unvaccinated Quebec health-care workers, minister says
A looming court case, suggestions that forcing thousands of health-care workers away from their post will cause chaos and calls from health-care workers' unions and opposition parties to halt Friday's deadline for mandatory vaccination has not swayed Quebec's Health Minister Christian Dube, who said 'important measures' are coming.
-
Quebec reports 612 more COVID-19 cases with 430 of those not fully vaccinated
Quebec reported on Sunday that 612 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, including 430 who were not fully vaccinated.
-
Fans pack the Bell Centre for Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias
Latin superstars Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias took the stage for a capacity crowd at the Bell Centre in Montreal, packing out the arena for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Ottawa
-
SIU investigating collision involving an Ottawa police cruiser on the Aviation Parkway
CTV News Ottawa camera footage showed a civilian vehicle on its roof, and a police cruiser up on the curb with damage to its front end.
-
COVID-19 cases increase, hospitalizations decrease in Ottawa on Thanksgiving Sunday
Twenty-one of the 58 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday involve residents under the age of 20.
-
Calls for a judicial inquiry into the LRT and Ottawa hospital workers face COVID-19 vaccination deadline: Five stories to watch this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
London
-
London, Ont. town crier, Bill Paul passes away
London, Ont. Town Crier Bill Paul, passed away on Saturday.
-
Two people have died following Elgin County crash
Two people have died after being ejected from a vehicle as the result of a two-vehicle crash in Elgin County.
-
MLHU adds 2 additional COVID-related deaths and six new cases
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and two additional deaths.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario boat dealer creates unique floating sauna
By combining two camp staples, a sauna and pontoon boat, a northern Ontario dealership has created a houseboat dubbed the Sauntoon.
-
Northern Ontario drivers fed up with 'ridiculous' gas prices, experts expect them to rise even more
There’s pain at the pumps for northern Ontario drivers who are frustrated with the high gas prices.
-
Peak of apple season brings people to the Timmins farmer's market for their favourite varieties
With occasions such as Thanksgiving and Halloween happening this month, pumpkins are typically top of mind, but those in the business of apples say that fruit is at its peak.
Winnipeg
-
Most Canadians support health-care workers refusing treatment to threatening, disrespectful unvaccinated patients: Nanos survey
A majority of Canadians say they support or somewhat support health-care workers refusing treatment to threatening or disrespectful patients who are unvaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new survey from Nanos Research.
-
Retention pond raises stink in Winnipeg neighbourhood
Residents of Winnipeg's Riverbend area are raising concerns over a retention pond creating a pungent smell.
-
Why Thanksgiving can be tough on people's mental health
For many people, Thanksgiving weekend is a time to meet with family and friends and reflect on everything that makes them grateful. For others, however, the holiday can take a toll on their mental health.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. reports 507 COVID-19 cases, 1 death
With 502 cases reported Saturday and 507 more on Sunday, Saskatchewan has reported 1,009 new COVID-19 infections over the weekend.
-
'A stuffy that represents friendship': Toy designed by Saskatoon girl hits IKEA shelves
Audrey Rogalski entered a drawing into an annual IKEA toy design competition.
-
Most Canadians support health-care workers refusing treatment to threatening, disrespectful unvaccinated patients: Nanos survey
A majority of Canadians say they support or somewhat support health-care workers refusing treatment to threatening or disrespectful patients who are unvaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new survey from Nanos Research.
Regina
-
Sask. reports 507 COVID-19 cases, 1 death
With 502 cases reported Saturday and 507 more on Sunday, Saskatchewan has reported 1,009 new COVID-19 infections over the weekend.
-
Most Canadians support health-care workers refusing treatment to threatening, disrespectful unvaccinated patients: Nanos survey
A majority of Canadians say they support or somewhat support health-care workers refusing treatment to threatening or disrespectful patients who are unvaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new survey from Nanos Research.
-
Fentanyl accounts for two-thirds of 2021 confirmed overdose deaths in Sask.: coroner
There have been 132 confirmed drug toxicity deaths in Saskatchewan as of Oct. 4, 2021, according to the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver police arrest 'alleged gang member' for uttering threats at downtown condo building
The Vancouver Police Department says it has arrested an alleged gang member for uttering threats at a downtown residence Friday.
-
Vancouver Canucks deal defenceman Olli Juolevi to Florida Panthers
The Vancouver Canucks have traded beleaguered defenceman Olli Juolevi to the Florida Panthers.
-
B.C. welcoming COVID-19 vaccine registrations from 5-to-11-year-olds ahead of expected Health Canada approval
None of the COVID-19 vaccines available in B.C. have yet been approved for children under age 12, but the province is still welcoming children in that age group to register to get their first dose.
Vancouver Island
-
Boat, trailer stolen from front yard in Campbell River, RCMP say
Police on Vancouver Island are asking the public for help locating a boat, engine and trailer stolen in Campbell River last weekend.
-
Mounties asking for video of crash that injured pedestrian near Swartz Bay Ferry Terminal
Police on the Saanich Peninsula are appealing for video that could help them investigate a crash that sent a woman to hospital late Friday night.
-
Thanksgiving hampers bring smiles to Victoria health-care workers
With Thanksgiving weekend upon us, the Victoria Hospitals Foundation and its donors found a way to say thank you to hospital workers across the city for all their hard work during the pandemic.