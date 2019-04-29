

CTV Atlantic





Protestors gathered outside the Pictou court house Monday morning waiting for a man accused of animal abuse.

David William Oakley, 55-years-old, was arrested in February after police found an injured dog in his home. Along with the injured dog, the SPCA also removed one adult dog, and six puppies who were all diseased in the home located in Sylvester, N.S.

The dog, known as Meeka, suffered serious injuries including massive head trauma and eye swelling.

Protestors say they hope his case sheds light on the provinces animal abuse legislation.

“Today isn’t just about Meeka. It’s about every dog, every cow, every horse, every hamster, everything,” said Brenda Gerrior who organized the protest. “Every living being, we need to be their voice. They don’t deserve this.”

The allegations against Oakley have not been tested in court. The case was adjourned until next week.

CTV did reach out to lawyers representing Oakley, but they had no comment.