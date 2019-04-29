

CTV Atlantic





A doctor from Syria, living in Nova Scotia, is speaking out saying he’s concerned about losing his medical skills.

Loair Al Rifai came to Halifax in November 2016 after fleeing the war in Syria.

Since his arrival in Halifax, Al Rifai has still been unable to work in his preferred field.

“I feel like you should work in your job and you feel you can do that,” said Al Rifai. “I had about four or five years of practicing medicine. I know my job”.

The Syrian doctor is currently supporting his family by working in a parking lot of a hardware chain, helping customers load large items into their vehicles.

Nova Scotia’s doctor-shortage is arguably getting worse. Just this weekend, a walk-in clinic in Lower Sackville, N.S. had to shut its doors permanently due to a lack of doctors.

Immigration officials admit there are trained doctors coming into the province, but there are rules and protocols that need to be followed before they can begin working in the medical field. Language-proficiency is a major one of these rules.

“They must have very good communication skills, language-wise,” said ISANS employment and bridging manager Mohja Alia. “They need to know about the Canadian healthcare system. They need to pass the exams and then get into the field through different ways.”

Al Rifai has taken English courses but doesn’t feel comfortable enough to take the tests.

He says although his English is improving from communication with customers at the hardware store, he is concerned his medical skills are slipping away.

“As you know, when you stay four or three year out of medicine, or out of any job, you lose your job. You lose all your information. After ten years of working to be a doctor,” said Al Rifai.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko