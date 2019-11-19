SYDNEY -- Students at Cape Breton University are hoping long lineups and wait times for buses will soon be a thing of the past.

The Nova Scotia government has just announced $1.2 million in funding for six new buses and a shelter to meet the needs of growing number of international students on campus.

It's much needed money and the timing couldn't be better as long lineups outside Cape Breton University have become the norm for students.

CBRM Transit is overloaded with the growing number international students on campus.

"There's definitely issues with getting to classes on time and that's the biggest problem," said Gunny Brar, the student union president. "They've added more buses in the past, but there's also more and more students that are coming to Cape Breton."

Along with the new buses, the province will also contribute $300,000 for a new bus shelter on campus.

The new buses are not yet operational and will arrive in the next month or so, reviving a transit system that was almost no more.

Students are hoping the province will continue to invest in transportation so their education and time here doesn't suffer.

"It is definitely a problem if we're asking people to stay here," Brar said. "If we are asking for immigrants and young people to settle here, then more work needs to be done."

Communities, Culture and Heritage Minister Leo Glavine said Tuesday his government will monitor the busing needs at Cape Breton University. He says they wanted to expand transit services in smaller areas and this announcement is a step in that direction.