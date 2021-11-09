Province, city team up to purchase shelters for people with no place to live

HALIFAX -

Halifax Regional Council has approved an additional $3.2 million to purchase, install and maintain modular units for people without homes in Halifax Regional Municipality.

The units will be constructed at two sites, including one in Dartmouth on Alderney Drive near Church Street.

"This is what is necessary to purchase to modular units, brand new, as opposed to the used ones that we were looking at," says Halifax Regional Coun. Lisa Blackburn.

Tuesday's funding announcement is in addition to the $500,000 approved by regional council in August for emergency accommodations.

However, delivery of these new units has been pushed back by several weeks.

"There is a bit of a delay and that is that is heartbreaking," says Blackburn, who hopes the units arrive by the end of this month or early December.

That's not good enough, says one affordable housing advocate.

"A lot of disappointment," says Campbell McClintock of Halifax Mutual Aid. "I have a lot of relationships with people that have been looking at this project and hoping to live in in one of the units by now. Now they are being told that they're not being properly procured or prepared for the winter."

McClintock says delays at this time of the year bring obvious risks.

"This is a night-to-night survival thing for people, who are living on the streets or sleeping in tents," said McClintock. "Or, for people who aren't even able to get tents right now."

The province of Nova Scotia is providing $2.7 million to supply wraparound services, which include addiction counseling, income support and professional counselling.