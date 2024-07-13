ATLANTIC
    • Province, health-care professionals reach tentative agreement in N.B.

    A health-care professional looks at their clipboard in an undated file photo. A health-care professional looks at their clipboard in an undated file photo.
    The Province of New Brunswick announced Saturday it has reached a tentative agreement with the union that represents a group of specialized health-care professionals.

    The deal is with roughly 1,900 social workers, pharmacists, psychologists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, audiologists, dietitians and other health-care workers who are members of the New Brunswick Union 302.

    All of them work in the Horizon Health Network, Vitalité Health Network and Medavie Health Services New Brunswick.

    A news release sent Saturday stated both parties have agreed to withhold details of the deal until the agreement is ratified.

