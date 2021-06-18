HALIFAX -- The provincial government has asked the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia to lift the injunction on illegal gatherings now that number of COVID-19 infections has declined and the province has eased public health restrictions.

The province filed a motion in court this week to withdraw the injunction that was granted by the court on May 14. There will be a court hearing on Tuesday.

Many restrictions, such as social distancing, wearing masks, and indoor and outdoor gathering limits, are still in place.

"The motion to lift the order doesn't mean we should let down our guard. We are still in a state of emergency and we must continue to respect the public health measures," Premier Iain Rankin was quoted as saying in a news release. "Thanks to the hard work of Nova Scotians, we are now in a much better place with the virus. Our daily case numbers are coming down, vaccination rates continue to rise and the number of Nova Scotians in hospital and the ICU are decreasing."

The province sought the injunction to prevent illegal gatherings during the third wave of COVID-19 when infections spiked in Nova Scotia. The court agreed with the injunction, saying it was necessary to prevent and reduce the spread of COVID-19.