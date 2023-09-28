Province of Nova Scotia hires consultant to review work done at the Donkin Mine

It will be at least another month before the Donkin Mine is operational again, which is not good news for the more than 100 employees who have been laid off.

“Emotions are running high and I’m hearing from a lot miners who have had no choice but to look for employment elsewhere,” said James Edwards, CBRM councilor.

The Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration has hired a Dalhousie geological expert as a consultant to review work done to date to address roof falls at the Donkin Mine.

The term of his contract is 30 days with an option to extend if needed.

The cost will range $20,000 to $30,000

“Enforcement and monitoring is very, very expensive and at some point we have to ask whether the public purse is bearing too much of a burden,” said Tom Urbaniak, Political Science professor at Cape Breton University.

A stop work order has been in place at the mine since July.

There has been pressure to reopen Donkin, but Tom Urbaniak says this shouldn't be rushed.

“We have learned the lessons the hard way in this province about what happens if warnings are ignored,” he said.

The miners feel otherwise, and bought a full page ad in the local newspaper asking the province to stop delaying the restart.

They said they’re committed to maintaining a safe underground work environment.

“It's certainly been the most complex and challenging files as my time representing the region as MLA. I certainly know there are families that have had significant impacts from an economic stand point, but ultimately we have to make sure people are as safe as they can possibly be,” said Brian Comer, PC MLA for Sydney River-Mira-Louisbourg.

CTV News requested an interview with Nova Scotia Labour Minister Jill Balser on Thursday, but that request was declined.

