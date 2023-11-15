Province of Nova Scotia to provide update on idled Donkin Mine

The Nova Scotia government will provide an update Wednesday afternoon on the Donkin coal mine in Cape Breton.

The mine received a stop-work order in July after two rock falls and the company has been waiting for provincial approval to resume operations. The mine has had several safety inspections in the last four months, but has not yet received approval.

Remaining employees were given layoff notices last week.

Nova Scotia Labour, Skills and Immigration Minister Jill Balser and Scott Nauss, the senior executive director of Safety with Labour, Skills and Immigration, will provide the update at 2 p.m.

They will be joined by geological expert Andrew Corkum, who was hired by the province to conduct a review of the mine.

