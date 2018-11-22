

CTV Atlantic





The province of New Brunswick has shut down a controversial scrap-metal yard on the Saint John waterfront.

The Department of Environment and Local Government announced Thursday that it has ordered American Iron & Metal Company Inc. to “shut down all operations, effective immediately.”

The facility has been the site of numerous explosions in recent weeks.

“We have been deeply concerned about the ongoing environmental issues at the site,” Environment and Local Government Minister Jeff Carr said in a news release.

The order requires the company to submit a plan to eliminate explosions and the impact of excessive noise and vibration within 60 operational days, the department said in the release.

“It is important that companies work with us, while respecting their neighbours and the environment,” said Carr.

The order will remain in effect until further notice.