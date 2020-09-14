HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP have obtained a warrant for the arrest of a man who has been charged with offences in Digby and Kings Counties.

Nicholas Eugene Croscup, 39, of Deep Brook, Annapolis County, is charged with fraud, identity fraud, forgery, and related offences.

Croscup is described as a white male, 6-foot-3 and 163 pounds. He is bald with hazel eyes.

Police say they have three ongoing investigations involving Croscup selling vehicles through social media, defrauding victims, and forging documents.

Investigators suspect there may be additional victims. Anyone who feels they may be a victim is encouraged to contact Digby RCMP at 902-245-2579.

Police have made several attempts to locate Croscup, however are requesting assistance from the public.

Members of the public are asked to not approach Croscup if he is located, and call police.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nicholas Eugene Croscup is to contact Digby RCMP or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.