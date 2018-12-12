

THE CANADIAN PRESS





CHARLOTTETOWN -- A P.E.I. judge has granted an extension for the mental health assessment of a woman accused of causing the death of two infants, placing their bodies in bags and dumping them in a waste bin.

Shannon Dawn Rayner is facing two counts of infanticide in separate incidents in 2014 and 2016, as well as two counts of failing to seek assistance in child birth and two counts of disposing of a child's body with intent to conceal the fact it had been delivered.

Crown attorney Valerie Moore says the defence requested an extension Wednesday to a mental health assessment order, as the facility conducting the assessment needed more time.

A 30-day extension was granted.

Moore says the matter was adjourned until Jan. 14, but the judge will be away, so it will then be adjourned to Jan. 21.

Court documents say the offences allegedly took place between Nov. 16 and 18, 2016, and between Feb. 1 and 28, 2014.

The documents allege that in both cases, Rayner put the bodies in bags before placing them in a waste bin.

It says the babies died "within a short time" of birth.