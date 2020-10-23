FREDERICTON -- A psychiatrist testifying at the Fredericton mass murder trial says the accused suffered from delusional disorder.

Dr. Scott Woodside told jurors Friday that Matthew Raymond refused to talk about the Aug. 10, shootings during their meetings together over the last two years.

Raymond, 50, is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns in the parking lot of an apartment complex in August 2018.

The defence admits Raymond shot the victims but is trying to prove he should be found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

Another psychiatrist -- Dr. Ralph Holly -- who testified last week, diagnosed Raymond with schizophrenia.

Woodside said both schizophrenia and delusional disorder are major mental illnesses. "Both are capable of causing symptoms of psychosis," Woodside told jurors.

Woodside said during his meetings with Raymond he learned the accused thought the end of the world was coming and that people wanted to harm him.

"Mr. Raymond was quite guarded, quite paranoid," Woodside said.

Earlier in the trial, the jury was shown many examples of videos and images Raymond had been viewing on his computer dealing with conspiracy theories, hoaxes and alleged ways to identify people as demons.

Woodside said Raymond refused to discuss any of those issues or the shootings with him.

"He told me he had no recall, he had no control, he didn't didn't feel like it was him," Woodside said.

Woodside said without Raymond willing to talk about the shootings, he wasn't able to make a link between the illness and his actions.

He said there were no indications Raymond was faking his mental illness.

The trial continues Friday afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2020.