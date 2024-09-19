Public asked to avoid Dartmouth Commons area after bear spotted; two schools in hold-and-secure

Police are asking people to avoid the Dartmouth Commons area in Dartmouth, N.S., as they assist with a wildlife call for a bear.

Halifax Regional Police are asking the public to stay away from the park, which is bordered by:

Wyse Road

Thistle Street

Victoria Road

Park Avenue

Alderney Drive

A news release from police says they will provide an update when it's safe to enter the park.

Schools go into hold-and-secure

Dartmouth High and Bicentennial schools are under a hold-and-secure order until further notice.

In an email from Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE) to parents, it says there is a young bear in a tree in the commons.

Staff from the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables are responding to remove the bear and police have secured the area, according to the email.

"Bicentennial students will remain in the building until the situation is cleared," said HRCE. "Dartmouth High students who are returning from lunch will be brought into the building as they arrive."

The school district says it will provide an update once the hold-and-secure has been lifted.

