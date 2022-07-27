Public concern grows as seventh wave of COVID-19 continues

While restrictions have lifted, and attitudes surrounding the pandemic have changed, COVID-19 is still very much a reality in the Maritimes.

Dartmouth, N.S., resident Joanne Dooley is among those still watching the COVID-19 case count and she’s not sure how she should react.

“I’m kind of leery a little bit,” said Dooley. “But once you have all of your shots, you should be fine.”

In its last update, Nova Scotia reported seven new deaths, 44 new hospitalizations and 1,877 new PCR-confirmed cases.

Dooley’s friend Paulette Rogers said, if this seventh wave of COVID-19 had happened last summer, “We would be shut down. Period.”

Infectious disease expert Dr. Lisa Barrett agrees -- with a caveat.

“We weren’t where we are today with all the knowledge that happened today with the severity of the virus,” said Barrett. “And we did not have the levels of both the natural and the vaccine immunity that we have right now.”

Barrett also said she tries to stay away from the term “herd immunity” during this phase of the pandemic.

“Some people infer, that means once you have had COVID, and/or you’ve had the vaccine, that you won’t get infected,” said Barrett, who added catching COVID-19 multiple times is common, but the symptoms are not as severe.

“A lot of sore throats and some headaches,” said Barrett. “Some people get quite significant cough and lung issues.”

A pressing question at a time like this: should people be concerned about the reintroduction of public health restrictions?

“I would suggest that is not going to happen,” said Barrett.

That’s good news, according to Dan Shaw from the Dalhousie Rowe School of Business.

“They are going to have to have incredibly strong data to support a shutdown,” said Shaw. “It is going to have to be absolutely horrendous.”

Shaw said, to put it in simple terms, many businesses would be in peril if there was another pandemic-induced shutdown.