Public Gardens closed as Halifax police investigate suspicious package
Published Monday, October 26, 2020 10:35AM ADT Last Updated Monday, October 26, 2020 10:41AM ADT
Halifax Regional Police investigate the discovery of a suspicious package in the Public Gardens on Oct. 26, 2020. (Carl Pomeroy/CTV Atlantic)
HALIFAX -- Halifax’s Public Gardens are closed as police investigate the discovery of a suspicious package.
The package was found early Monday morning. Halifax Regional Police are asking people to stay away from the area as they investigate.
The Halifax Regional Municipality confirmed the gardens are closed at this time. An update will be provided once the gardens have reopened.
No other details have been released.