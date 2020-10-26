HALIFAX -- Halifax’s Public Gardens have reopened after police investigated the discovery of a suspicious package.

The package was found in the gardens, near the women's washroom, early Monday morning.

The gardens were closed and Halifax Regional Police were asking people to stay away from the area as they investigated.

Police now say the investigation is complete and there is no threat to public safety.

Police have not said what was in the package.

The Public Gardens have reopened to the public.