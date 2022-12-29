Public housing availability improves slightly on Labrador coast, but problems remain

An aerial view of the North Coast of Labrador between Nain and Natuashish, N.L. is shown on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2007. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan  An aerial view of the North Coast of Labrador between Nain and Natuashish, N.L. is shown on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2007. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan 

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island