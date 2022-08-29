Public inquiry into N.S. mass shooting begins final phase Monday focused on recommendations
The public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting will resume Monday for its third and final phase of work.
The last stretch of the inquiry -- known as the Mass Casualty Commission -- will be focused on developing recommendations.
It will begin with a review of more than 2,000 recommendations from 71 reports brought forward by other inquiries and reviews in Canada related to the commission's mandate.
Throughout September, the inquiry will hear from witnesses who have not yet provided testimony.
It will also gather suggestions from organizations, local residents and the general public on ways to make communities safer.
Last week, retired commander of the Nova Scotia RCMP Lee Bergerman and Commissioner Brenda Lucki told the inquiry that the force requires more resources because policing costs continue to rise.
During her testimony, Bergerman noted the force has long complained of lacking the staff and equipment resources needed to adequately police the province.
The deadline for the final report of the public inquiry into the April 18-19, 2020, mass shooting has been extended five months and is now expected by March 31, 2023.
The report examining the killings of 22 people by a gunman driving a replica police car was originally expected on Nov. 1.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2022.
