Public inquiry into Nova Scotia mass shooting begins today in Halifax

Western leaders allege Russia sending troops to east Ukraine

Western leaders said Tuesday that Russian troops have moved into rebel-held areas in eastern Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin's recognized their independence — but some indicated it was not yet the long-feared full-fledged invasion as confusion reigned in the region.

RCMP says it did not provide names of convoy donors to financial institutions

The RCMP said Monday that it has not provided banks a list of donors who contributed to the 'Freedom Convoy' fundraising efforts, rather the intelligence they provided to financial institutions included the identities of 'influencers in the illegal protest' and owners and drivers of vehicles who did not leave the protest zone.

