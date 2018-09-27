

A 64-year-old woman has been killed in a single-vehicle crash in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County.

The RCMP say the crash happened on Highway 103 in Beaverdam Lake around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

The driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle, died at the scene. Police say she was from Pubnico.

An RCMP collision analyst has been called in to assist with the investigation.

Police say Highway 103 is closed between exits 27 and 28 while they examine the scene. It is expected to reopen by mid-afternoon.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.