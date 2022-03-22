Pugwash man charged with attempted murder after shot fired at woman

A man is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder, after a shot was fired at a woman in Pugwash, N.S.

The RCMP responded to the shooting on Durham Street around 11:20 a.m. Monday.

Police say the shot was fired at the 24-year-old woman from an apartment above a hardware store.

The woman was not struck and was not injured.

Police say the man knew the woman and the shooting was not a random incident.

The RCMP secured the scene. Two schools and a hospital in the area were placed on lockdown for a short period of time as a precaution.

Nova Scotia RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall says the responding officers directed the suspect to exit the apartment with his hands up, and he complied. The man was arrested outside the apartment and taken to the RCMP detachment in Amherst, N.S.

The lockdowns at the schools and hospital were lifted after the arrest.

Police say they executed a search warrant at the man’s apartment, where they seized a replica firearm, ammunition and a prohibited weapon.

Evan Taylor Vandewiel, 28, of Pugwash is facing the following charges:

attempted murder using a firearm

assault with a weapon

intentionally discharging firearm while being reckless

careless use of a firearm

pointing a firearm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Vandewiel was due to appear in Amherst provincial court Tuesday.