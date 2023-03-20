Pugwash, N.S., woman, 51, seriously injured in off-road crash

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries following an off-road crash in Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County over the weekend.

Cumberland County District RCMP, fire and ambulance crews responded to a report of an off-road vehicle crash in Birchwood, N.S., around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

RCMP officers learned that a side-by-side was traveling down Thompson Road before it left the road, hit a power pole and ended up in a ditch.

The driver, a 51-year-old woman from Pugwash, N.S., suffered serious injuries.

Police say there were no other passengers in the side-by-side.

The woman was taken to hospital by ambulance before being transferred by LifeFlight to a hospital in Halifax.

Police say their investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.