Punk rock band 'The Offspring' to kick off tour in Halifax on Halloween night
Punk rock band The Offspring is heading to Halifax in less than two weeks as part of a tour in support of their long awaited 10th studio album.
Known as one of the best punk rock bands of all time, The Offspring first achieved worldwide success in the 90s with their album "Smash," which sold more than 11-million copies.
"Dexter and I first played together in my parents living room in 1984 and I've been playing music with him ever since," said Noodles, the band's guitarist.
Noodles says back then, he never expected to make a living off music.
"It was punk rock and punk rock always took place in dingy clubs to smaller audiences," he said. "We were hoping that we'd have a good time and, you know, maybe be able to sustain the hobby, make enough money to keep it so it wasn't costing us much, but it was just something we did for fun, really."
However, the band ended up building a global fan base and has been touring arenas ever since.
"How many bands make it, you know, that was 1994. That was 20 years ago. How many bands get to do that? Not a whole lot, so we feel blessed and very lucky that we're still able to do this," said Noodles.
Last year, the band released their album "Let the Bad Times Roll," marking their 10th studio album.
"I still think the record is, well certainly the best thing we’ve done in a number of years, because it had been a number of years," said Noodles. "I still think it’s a great solid record, the songs still feel new."
The band is bringing their new songs to the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax on Halloween night.
"We're stoked to be coming back to Halifax. I think it's our third time and I can't wait to get back," Noodles said.
The Offspring's visit to Halifax will kick off their "Let the Bad Times Roll" tour. It's also their only Maritime stop. Special guests will be Canadian rock band "Simple Plan."
Tickets for the Halifax show can be purchased online.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Man accused of murdering Const. Shaelyn Yang was wanted on warrant, documents show
The man accused of stabbing Const. Shaelyn Yang to death in Burnaby, B.C., this week was wanted on a warrant for a previous assault charge, court documents show.
Where home prices have increased the most in Canada
While average home prices across most provinces and territories have cooled considerably since reaching their peak in February, several markets are still seeing prices rise year-over-year. CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of properties on sale in markets that have seen some of the highest annual growth rates across Canada.
What the documents provided to 'Freedom Convoy' commission have revealed so far
Less than one week into the Public Order Emergency Commission's hearings examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, hundreds of documents have already been made public. From transcripts of high-level phone calls, email and text message exchanges, to internal reports, here's a rundown of some notable information gleaned from the documents to date.
Post-COVID cognitive impairments similar to being 'sleep deprived': Canadian-led study
A new Western University-led study suggests that patients may experience short- and long-term cognitive impairments following COVID-19 infection that can be similar to those caused by sleep deprivation.
Bannock now served at Montreal hospital after Indigenous patient refused to eat for 2-week stay
A new comfort food is on the menu for Indigenous patients at a Montreal hospital following the story of a patient who refused to eat for two weeks, saying the food reminded him of what was served in residential schools.
8 tips for saving on your home heating this winter
With analysts predicting home utility bills will increase sharply this winter, CTVNews.ca offers some tips for saving on heating costs.
Woman testifies 'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson raped, choked her in 2003
A woman broke down on the witness stand Wednesday while giving graphic testimony about a 2003 night when she said she emerged from unconsciousness to find actor Danny Masterson raping her.
Trump claim of ‘crime of the century’ fizzles after 3-year probe
Former U.S. President Donald Trump once predicted that a special prosecutor appointed during his administration would uncover “the crime of the century” — a conspiracy to sink his 2016 campaign.
More than 1.5M hair products recalled over detection of cancer-causing chemical
Health Canada has issued a mass recall of hair products due to the detection of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.
Toronto
-
Video shows suspect arrested after shots fired at officers in Scarborough
CTV News Toronto has obtained exclusive video of a suspect being arrested after allegedly firing multiple gunshots at police officers while barricaded inside a Scarborough residence Tuesday evening.
-
Toronto clerk voids one French-language public school trustee election
The election for one of Toronto’s French public school board trustees next week has been voided, the city clerk has announced.
-
Ontario education workers one step closer to strike after mediation breaks down
Mediation between the Ontario government and education workers has broken down, bringing union employees one step closer to a possible strike.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate group assault that left woman in life-threatening condition
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was found unconscious and badly beaten on Stephen Avenue.
-
Food prices skyrocket in Alberta with latest inflation numbers
Canada's latest reading on inflation came in hotter than expected as the cost of groceries continued to climb at the fastest pace in decades, setting the stage for another sizeable interest rate hike next week.
-
Ukrainian aid fundraiser questions Smith's apology on Russian invasion comments
A former member of Alberta's legislative assembly and key fundraiser for war-torn Ukraine says he's skeptical about Premier Danielle Smith's apology for remarks she made about the country's conflict with Russia.
Montreal
-
Two dead, one important witness in Ile Bizard: Montreal police investigating
Two people were found dead in a residence in east Ile Bizard Wednesday night. The circumstances of the deaths remain unclear. Police say they received a tip at around 9:30 p.m. concerning two bodies in a home near the residential intersection of des Erables and des Noyers avenues.
-
Quebec human rights commission opens inquiry into two 'infanticide' cases near Montreal
Quebec's youth and human rights commission has opened independent investigations into two recent homicides involving children in Montreal. 'According to information reported by the media, the children died in the contexts of infanticide,' read a Wednesday press release from the Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse.
-
Q&A: PQ leader 'confident' he can sit in national assembly without swearing oath to King
A political dilemma is brewing in the Quebec legislature as some MNAs are refusing to swear an oath to King Charles III during their swearing-in ceremony. The PQ leader sat down with CTV News on Wednesday to discuss his party's position on the matter and what's next since the National Assembly has rejected his request.
Edmonton
-
Stollery wait hits 17 hours, Edmonton ER doc says patients are dying in waiting rooms
A fresh alarm was sounded Wednesday over the amount of time Albertans are waiting to access emergency care.
-
'Toxic governance culture': Edmonton council erupts over secret shelter debate
Allegations were flying at Edmonton City Hall Wednesday after a document about how to fund services for homeless people was debated in secret.
-
Edmonton Elks prepare for last home game of season
The Edmonton Elks held their final full practice of the season Wednesday, as they prepared for one last chance to break their 16-game home losing streak.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury council candidates trade barbs over website domain
A Ward 11 candidate in Sudbury who has the rights to the ward incumbent's former website is denying he did anything "sneaky."
-
Three northern cities offering free transit rides for voters on election day
Voters hit the polls in a few days for this year’s municipal election. Three northern Ontario cities are making it a bit easier for voters to get to the polls by offering free city bus rides to voting locations.
-
Sudbury students take the classroom outdoors
Elementary students at St. David Catholic School in Sudbury bundled up to enjoy the crisp fall day on Wednesday. Teachers brought their lesson plans outdoors as part of the national annual initiative called ‘Take Me Outside.’
London
-
One person in custody following weapons investigation in Woodstock, Ont.
One person is in custody Wednesday afternoon following an “extensive” weapons investigation involving a barricaded man that lasted almost 19 hours in Woodstock.
-
London, Ont. teenager goes viral with TikTok mayoral campaign
You won't find his name on the ballot when London goes to the polls Monday, but that isn't stopping Dylan Wallace from campaigning. The 18-year-old A. B. Lucas Secondary School student is throwing his hat in the race for mayor, but joined too late to make it official, so he's instead taken his mayoral campaign to TikTok.
-
‘His mind is sharp’: 84-year-old staving off Alzheimer’s with education
It was a convocation like many others, filled with ceremony and tradition. Graduating students filed into Western University's Alumni Hall on Wednesday morning, young people ready to launch into the next phase of their lives. But at the front of the auditorium sat a man with grey hair and a cane watching as students crossed the stage to have their accomplishments recognized.
Winnipeg
-
Crash on St. Mary's Road leaves one teen dead, another in serious condition
One teenager is dead and another is in serious condition following a single-car crash on St. Mary’s Road on Tuesday.
-
Manitoba reviewing provincial taxes in bid to make province more competitive
The Manitoba government is starting a review of personal and business taxes with the aim of becoming more competitive with other provinces.
-
Part of Brandon under boil water advisory following power outage at water treatment plant
For the second time in as many months, a boil water advisory has been issued for a portion of Brandon.
Ottawa
-
Tense call between Ottawa mayor, police board chair played at Emergencies Act inquiry
The inquiry looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act is hearing from the Ottawa councillor who was ousted as chair of the city's police services board during the height of the so-called 'Freedom Convoy' occupation.
-
Ontario education workers one step closer to strike after mediation breaks down
Mediation between the Ontario government and education workers has broken down, bringing union employees one step closer to a possible strike.
-
Two men killed in Orleans shot each other in parked car: police
Ottawa police say the two men who were killed in the parking lot at an east Ottawa strip mall two weeks ago died when they shot each other in a parked car.
Saskatoon
-
'He was my right hand': Sask. dad wants answers from police after teen found dead in car
A Saskatoon father is calling for answers after his son was found dead in his vehicle.
-
Parking fees pricing Sask. couple out of medical appointments
Seniors from Radisson, northwest of Saskatoon, are considering cancelling vital medical appointments over the high cost of parking fees at Saskatoon hospitals.
-
Thieves stole truck from Sask. farm, fired at witnesses: RCMP
Pierceland RCMP are looking for thieves who stole a truck from a rural property and fired at two witnesses before getting away.
Vancouver
-
Politics, resources, or policy? Why B.C. may be dramatically underreporting COVID-19 deaths
As a fall wave of the pandemic appears to be building, infectious disease experts are warning B.C.'s risk is high and the government-reported number of COVID-19 deaths is misleading.
-
Man accused of murdering Const. Shaelyn Yang was wanted on warrant, documents show
The man accused of stabbing Const. Shaelyn Yang to death in Burnaby, B.C., this week was wanted on a warrant for a previous assault charge, court documents show.
-
SkyTrain delayed after man falls on tracks, police say
Vancouver SkyTrain passengers faced delays Wednesday afternoon as first responders rescued an injured person from the tracks near Main Street-Science World Station.
Regina
-
Riders' Mason Fine takes Fajardo's spot as starting quarterback
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will start Mason Fine as quarterback on Saturday against the Calgary Stampeders.
-
Referee shortage prominent in Regina according to sporting officials' organizations
Sporting organizations in Regina are combating issues related to a shortage of registered officials.
-
Long-vacant east Regina condo expected to be completed in 2023: developer
An east Regina condo that has sat unfinished for several years is expected to be completed by next year.
Vancouver Island
-
Man arrested as Saanich police investigate 2 homicides
Saanich police and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit say one man has been arrested as they investigate two homicides that "appear to be related" Wednesday. Police say they do not believe there's any additional risk to the public as the investigation unfolds.
-
Humpback whale freed from ropes in remarkable B.C. video
A humpback whale that was entangled in ropes and buoys has been rescued by members of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans marine mammal response team.
-
Woman sexually assaulted, robbed by stranger in Victoria
One man was arrested and remains in custody after a woman was robbed and sexually assaulted by a stranger in Victoria on Tuesday night. Investigators with the Victoria police special victims unit have taken over the case after officers were called to a report of a woman who was attacked near St. Ann's Academy, in the 800-block of Humboldt Street, around 11:50 p.m.