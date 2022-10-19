Punk rock band 'The Offspring' to kick off tour in Halifax on Halloween night

Punk rock band The Offspring is heading to Halifax in less than two weeks as part of a tour in support of their long awaited 10th studio album.

Known as one of the best punk rock bands of all time, The Offspring first achieved worldwide success in the 90s with their album "Smash," which sold more than 11-million copies.

"Dexter and I first played together in my parents living room in 1984 and I've been playing music with him ever since," said Noodles, the band's guitarist.

Noodles says back then, he never expected to make a living off music.

"It was punk rock and punk rock always took place in dingy clubs to smaller audiences," he said. "We were hoping that we'd have a good time and, you know, maybe be able to sustain the hobby, make enough money to keep it so it wasn't costing us much, but it was just something we did for fun, really."

However, the band ended up building a global fan base and has been touring arenas ever since.

"How many bands make it, you know, that was 1994. That was 20 years ago. How many bands get to do that? Not a whole lot, so we feel blessed and very lucky that we're still able to do this," said Noodles.

Last year, the band released their album "Let the Bad Times Roll," marking their 10th studio album.

"I still think the record is, well certainly the best thing we’ve done in a number of years, because it had been a number of years," said Noodles. "I still think it’s a great solid record, the songs still feel new."

The band is bringing their new songs to the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax on Halloween night.

"We're stoked to be coming back to Halifax. I think it's our third time and I can't wait to get back," Noodles said.

The Offspring's visit to Halifax will kick off their "Let the Bad Times Roll" tour. It's also their only Maritime stop. Special guests will be Canadian rock band "Simple Plan."

Tickets for the Halifax show can be purchased online.