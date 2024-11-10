Puppy yoga is now a trending way to exercise in Halifax

There was a high level of serotonin in the air as puppies ran the studio Saturday morning.

Halifax puppy yoga, believed to be the first in the region, takes place every weekend in Halifax.

Shipra Chaubey founded the classes in the spring and the reaction has been incredible.

“It feels pretty good, we just came off a night shift and we haven't slept much so this is really nice and relaxing,” says Rose Snelgrove, a puppy yoga attendee.

Shipra struggled with anxiety herself and it was her own dog that helped her through this. She says she loves seeing how happy people are when they are around puppies as well.

"I was just looking for ways to connect people and animals,” says Chaubey.

“This was growing a lot in other provinces as well and then I thought Halifax deserves this as well, so I just did it."

The classes are currently available every weekend for those 16 and older unless specified, and teens must have parental supervision. Shipra says exceptions can be made for those younger depending on the breed of the puppies.

Puppies relax before the yoga session. (CTV/Emma Convey)The classes are an hour, 40 minutes of yoga and 20 minutes of puppy snuggles. This can vary depending on the puppies’ behaviours and if people want to spend more time cuddling them.

Shipra does a breed reveal every week, as the puppies are always different.

"We've had a lot of breeds here, we've had golden retrievers, duck tollers, St. Bernese, German Shepherds, mini-Aussie, America bullies, Chihuahuas,” says Chaubey.

These sessions come with many benefits.

"For puppies it's great for socialization before they step into their new world,” says Chaubey.

“For people, anyone struggling with trauma, PTSD, any anxiety or depression, it’s good to come here and release that stress."

One of the yoga instructors Stephanie Olive says she loves teaching yoga, but when you add in puppies it's a great combination.

"Serotonin levels definitely go through the roof when you're practicing yoga with puppies around,” says Olive.

She says there are many added benefits with each session.

“Getting to move your body is fantastic but getting to move your body with a puppy chewing on your hair is a burst of joy.”

There are many returning customers each week. Alyssa Higgins is one who says she just loves it.

"I love coming every time. It's just I love being around puppies,” says Higgins

Haligonians enjoying the company of puppies at Halifax Puppy Yoga. (CTV/Emma Convey)There are also many who are trying it out for the first time. Some like Katherine Heim say it won’t be her last.

"It’s a great stress relief and such a fun time to pet an animal, you don't realize how much it just calms you down,” says Heim.

Others like Jasmine Fernander say it's a great break after midterms.

"Midterms and almost have to go back into finals... but this is like a relaxing time,” says Fernander.

The puppies that were in Saturday's session are now off to their forever homes. While Sunday’s session welcomed Shorthaired Pointers.

Now Haligonians await next week's puppy reveal.

