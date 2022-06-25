Pursuing passion: 14-year-old N.S. filmmaker directs first film

Age doesn't matter to 14-year-old Vera Dunlop-Vaillancourt who is pursuing her dreams and directing her first film.

Her interest in the filmmaking world peaked at the age of 12 when she learned the ins and outs of the industry's technical aspect on small film sets.

For the past eight months, Dunlop-Vaillancourt has been gaining experience and being mentored by producer Spencer Mackay.

"I thought you had to at least be 18 to join those types of programs, and then when I was 14-years-old I got the opportunity to meet Spencer," she says.

Mackay says when he first invited her to set, she amazed crew members with her questions and professional attitude.

"It was just kind of like one of those 'ah ha' moments where I sat back and I watched her and thought 'oh my goodness, I don't know how I missed this,'" says Vera's mother, Melanie Dunlop.

Flash forward to present day she says as she works on her film "Around Me" she continues to learn from those her and Mackey casted to work on set.

The film is focused on the relationship between mother and daughter as they navigate grief.

"This was all about building her confidence, all about building her experience, and getting her out there doing something that she loves," says Mackay.

Although little details have been released about the film, Dunlop-Vaillancourt says she wouldn't be receiving the opportunity if it weren't for her mentor.

"Nothing we could have done would not have come true if you weren't here," she says.