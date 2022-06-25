Pursuing passion: 14-year-old N.S. filmmaker directs first film

Pursuing passion: 14-year-old N.S. filmmaker directs first film

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden signs landmark gun measure, says 'lives will be saved'

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday signed the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades, a bipartisan compromise that seemed unimaginable until a recent series of mass shootings, including the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island