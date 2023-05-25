Pushback against online sports betting ads

Advocates criticize sports celebrities using their name and fame to promote and entice fans of all ages to participate in online sports betting.

Generally speaking, gaming legislation varies in most Canadian provinces.

However, in Ontario, anyone who claims to be of age can place a bet on almost any aspect of a game.

“It is degrading the sport,” said Karl Subban, father of former NHL defenceman PK, who has joined a campaign to ban these online and TV ads across the country. “We know what the science tells us. The part of the brain is that is responsible decision making, is not fully developed before you were 25.”

Psychologist Dayna Lee-Baggley said Subban is correct, and for context, she raised an interesting historic comparison.

“At one point, we stopped allowing the advertisement of cigarettes at sporting events,” said Lee-Baggley, and she wonders if a similar move could happen as a reaction to sports betting advertisements.

“As a society we may also want to think about if we are doing things that are putting adolescents at risk. Or doing things to protect them,” said Lee-Baggley.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario is currently considering a ban on professional athletes and celebrities participating in online gaming commercials.

This comes as gambling among youth aged 10-24 is on the rise.

Gaming advocates defend the use of these ads.

“Advertising is a part of what comes with having a regulated gambling network and over time people will understand what the ads are,” said Canadian Gaming Association CEP Paul Burns.

Subban disagrees.

“There’s something not right about it,” said Subban. When I’m sitting down with my granddaughter or grandsons, watching a hockey game and I see these ads.”