'Pushing back against so much negativity': More Maritimers are logging out of Facebook permanently

Whether it’s for privacy reasons, or preference for another social-media platform, new data suggests more Maritimers are logging out of Facebook for good.

Giles Crouch, a Nova Scotia-based digital anthropologist, says he’s seen a dramatic drop in the number of Maritime Facebook users over the last year.

“I’m estimating at about 30 per cent drop in usage,” said Crouch in an interview with CTV News.

But, he says the difference isn’t the number of people registered with Facebook, or have profiles -- people just aren’t using the platform.

Crouch calls this downward spiral the potential “opening act” of the social-media platform’s demise.

“[Facebook has] neglected the platform, users aren’t as happy as they are. They’ve had so many privacy scandals,” said Crouch.

Marc Botte, who helps run 902 Advertising Group in Sydney, N.S., says, for the most part, he agrees with Crouch’s findings, including that Facebook is being used more by older generations these days, compared to its initial younger target audience.

“If you are 18 years old or younger, you’ve never lived a day in your life when Facebook hasn’t existed,” said Botte. “It’s no longer new or innovative.”

Crouch says much of the traffic is moving to Reddit or Twitter, while TikTok, YouTube Shorts and Snapchat also gain in popularity.

“I think we’re seeing this fundamental shift in the use of social media,” said Crouch. “People are pushing back against so much negativity that they see on Facebook.”

Botte doesn’t feel the new data means the “death knell” for Facebook, but he says the market will continue to fragment if nothing changes on the platform.

“As the company grows, don’t lose what made it attractive from the dorm room at Harvard in the first place -- be innovative, be nimble, be agile,” said Botte. “Treat your consumers like consumers instead of the product.”