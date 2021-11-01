'Putting check marks on bucket lists'; longtime friends making the most of life as one fights terminal cancer

Phil O'Hara and Brad Crossley have been best friends for more than 40 years, all thanks to the Big Brothers, Big Sisters program. Now, as O'Hara battles terminal cancer, the longtime friends are crossing some items off bucket lists. This weekend, O'Hara will tackle his first Bluenose Marathon with his best friend by his side.

