

CTV Atlantic





An 82-year-old man was flown to hospital after crashing his truck in Colchester County Tuesday afternoon.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the crash happened shortly after noon along Highway 104 in Crowes Mills, N.S.

Police say the small black truck overturned and came to rest in the ditch, then a fire started in the vehicle.

A bystander was able to extinguish the blaze before emergency crews arrived.

The driver was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

Highway 104 was reduced to one lane while police investigated the cause of the crash, which remains undetermined.

The section of highway has since reopened.