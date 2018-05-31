

CTV Atlantic





A Quebec man has died after a car and transport truck collided on a New Brunswick highway.

The RCMP responded to the collision on Highway 17 in Robinsonville, N.B., shortly after 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Police believe the southbound car, which was hauling a utility trailer, crossed the centre line and collided with the northbound transport truck.

The driver of the car died at the scene. Police say he was a 50-year-old man from Nouvelle, Que.

The driver and three passengers of the transport truck were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The incident is under investigation.