Quebec man dies after car collides with transport truck on N.B. highway
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, May 31, 2018 11:26AM ADT
A Quebec man has died after a car and transport truck collided on a New Brunswick highway.
The RCMP responded to the collision on Highway 17 in Robinsonville, N.B., shortly after 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Police believe the southbound car, which was hauling a utility trailer, crossed the centre line and collided with the northbound transport truck.
The driver of the car died at the scene. Police say he was a 50-year-old man from Nouvelle, Que.
The driver and three passengers of the transport truck were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The incident is under investigation.