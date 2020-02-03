NORTH SYDNEY, N.S. -- A man from Quebec is dead after his vehicle collided with a pickup truck in North Sydney, N.S., Sunday afternoon.

The RCMP say the crash happened at the end of Highway 125, as it turns into Main Street headed for Sydney Mines, shortly after 3 p.m.

Police say weather conditions were poor at the time and the vehicle spun sideways on the road and collided with the truck, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the car, a 62-year-old man from Quebec, died at the scene. There was no one else inside the vehicle.

The driver of the truck and two passengers were taken to hospital. Two people sustained minor injuries while the third sustained moderate, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

Highway 125 was closed and traffic was rerouted for several hours while investigators remained on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

