Quebec man sentenced in Campbellton, N.B., assault case
A Quebec man has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison after being convicted of an aggravated assault in Campbellton, N.B.
The assault occurred on Feb. 11. Police initially responded to a report of an altercation between three people on Andrew Street. Once on scene, police found a 23-year-old man on the side of the road. He was taken to hospital with what were believed to be life-threatening injuries.
The next day, police arrested a 22-year-old Listiguj, Que., man in connection to the altercation.
On Feb. 13, Storm Martin appeared in Campbellton provincial court, where he was charged with failure to comply with a probation order.
Martin was subsequently charged with aggravated assault on Feb. 15. He was taken into custody.
On May 30, Martin was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison, minus time served.
Police say their investigation remains active.
