FREDERICTON -- Quebec's police watchdog has completed its report into the shooting of a young Indigenous mother in northwestern New Brunswick, but it's not being made public.

In a news release, the agency outlines the chronology of events that led to the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Chantel Moore.

It says Edmundston police were called just after two o'clock in the morning of June 4 for a wellness check.

An officer arrived around 2:30 and knocked on the living room window "several times."

After "several minutes," Moore opened the door "armed with a knife" and walked toward the officer.

The release says the officer asked her to lower the knife and then fired his weapon.

The report has been sent to New Brunswick Public Prosecutions Service and the coroner.

The prosecutor will decide if information in the report supports charges being laid.

They say that could take several weeks.