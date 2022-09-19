Queen Elizabeth II honoured at special church services in the Maritimes

Maritimers are among the many Canadians mourning Queen Elizabeth II as the monarch is laid to rest.

Commemorative ceremonies are being held at churches in all three capital cities Monday afternoon.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. With 70 years of service, she was the longest-reigning monarch in Commonwealth history.

A state funeral -- the first since the death of Winston Churchill -- was held Monday morning. Thousands of mourners flocked to the streets of London to honour the Queen and watch the procession, while millions of people around the world watched on TV and online.

In Canada, Monday is a federal holiday to mark the Queen’s state funeral. All federal government employees have the day off.

Monday is a provincial holiday in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, where schools and government offices are closed. The holiday is optional for private-sector businesses and employees.

Prince Edward Island has declared a one-time statutory holiday for all provincially-regulated workers. Government offices and public offices are closed, but retailers can stay open. Businesses will have to follow provincial rules on overtime for employees who work the holiday.

While most Maritimers will be marking the day at home, some travelled across the pond to honour the Queen in person.

The Brennan family from Nova Scotia’s East Hants lined up for hours on Sunday to pay their respects to the Queen while she lied in state at Westminster Hall, ahead of Monday’s service.

“It all just feels like a blur,” said Patrick Brennan from London. “None of it feels real yet.”

“It’s been great. It’s a little surreal,” said Reilly Brennan. “We just got off the plane and came right here … it’s the longest-reigning monarch in history and so you have to go if you have the opportunity.”

NOVA SCOTIA

A multi-faith memorial service will be held at the Cathedral Church of All Saints in Halifax at 2 p.m.

The service is open to the public. Guests are asked to be in their seats by 1:30 p.m.

Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc will deliver a eulogy and Premier Tim Houston will give a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

The service will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube.

NEW BRUNSWICK

A provincial commemorative service will take place at Christ Church Cathedral on Church Street in Fredericton at 2 p.m.

A procession of honour will start at Government House and continue to the cathedral before the ceremony.

The service is by invitation only, due to limited space, but it will be livestreamed on YouTube.

The province says a ceremonial gun salute will take place in conjunction with the service, so residents should expect increased noise near the cathedral at that time.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

A commemorative ceremony will be held at St. Peter’s Cathedral Church in Charlottetown at 2 p.m.

The service is by invitation only, due to space restrictions, but it will be livestreamed on Facebook.

The province says a 21-gun salute will be fired by the Prince Edward Island Regiment (RCAC) following the commemorative service for Queen Elizabeth II in Charlottetown.

The salute will take place around 3 p.m. near the Prince Edward Battery on Victoria Park Roadway. The province says residents should expect to see smoke and hear noise in the area for about 25 minutes.

Mourners are lining up to enter the Cathedral Church Of All Saints in Halifax. A multi-faith memorial service will take place here at 2 pm for Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/iAGjdgDW69 — Sarah Plowman (@SarahPlowmanCTV) September 19, 2022