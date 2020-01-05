HALIFAX -- The legendary Queen Mary 2 arrived in the Halifax Harbour just before midnight on Saturday and was spotted by a number of people.

The Halifax Port Authority says the ship pulled into the port to attend to a medical emergency on board, but no further details on the patient were available.

The Queen Mary 2 was making its usual trip between New York and South Hampton at the time.

While unscheduled stops are rare, officials say they do happen – especially with hundreds of thousands of passengers on cruise ships at any given time.