HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP has charged a Greenfield, N.S. man with child pornography and several weapons charges.

On Thursday, police say they searched two locations: a home in Greenfield, and a business in Bridgewater, N.S, seizing electronics and a prohibited firearm.

According to police, they were acting on a tip from another law enforcement agency, but did not say which one.

Police say 57-year-old Vernon Bent from Greenfield was arrested without incident.

He is charged with accessing child pornography, unsafe storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition.

Bent was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on March 3.