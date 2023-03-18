‘Queens of the Qing Dynasty’ is making it theatrical debut

Cape Breton filmmaker Ashley McKenzie’s latest movie “Queens of the Qing Dynasty” is making its theatrical debut.

“I’m an independent filmmaker, so I write, direct, edit, and sometimes produce films on the island. I often cast people in the community in the film,” says Mackenzie. “The stories are often inspired by people around me and the places around me.”

“Queens of the Qing Dynasty” is Mackenzie’s second feature film, and features local actor Sarah Walker.

“I’m currently in my last year at Acadian University. I was fortunate enough to act in Ashley’s film. I’ve done theatre and I’ve danced my whole life, but this is my first film job,” says Walker.

Mackenzie says the film is like watching a long conversation between two characters and how they learn from one another.

“It’s kind of a character study about two people. One is Star played by Sarah Walker, and Star is like a teenager, who’s like aging out of foster care and in hospital after a suicide attempt. Star meets an international student from Shanghai, which is preform by a Chinese Canadian actor also in there film debut, Ziyin Zheng,” says Mackenzie.

“It’s a character study inspired by a real person. So I was able to meet this person, and we are now friends,” says Walker. “I’ve done a lot comedy, and this is more of a drama, but I think I was able to navigate it. I actually had a lot of fun doing a more serious role.”

Mackenzie says the film has a slight sci-fi feel with the sounds and the film’s energy.

“Some of the sounds and the energy, it’s almost like this hyper realistic world where everything is edging towards a little bit of you know, a dark, weird, funny, absurd humour and energy.”

"Queens of the Qing Dynasty" is screening on April 1 at the Al Whittle Theatre in Wolfville, N.S., and at the Astor Theatre in Liverpool, N.S., on April 12 and 14.