Local anti-violence activist, Quentrel Provo, has been nominated for The United Nations 2019 Most Influential People of African Descent.

The 32-year-old would be part of an elite group of influential people if selected. Last year’s class included Nashville Predators P.K. Subban, rapper Kendrick Lamar and NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

“This is for the world, you know what I mean,” said Provo. “This isn’t a Canadian thing, or an ‘us’ thing. This is top 100 in the world. Never in my wildest dreams did I expect to be here.”

Provo has no idea who nominated him for the title but says he feels honoured to be a nominee.

“There are no words. I’ve never expected this and so, I just want to say, you are appreciated and thank you. A big thank you,” said Provo.

Seven years ago, Provo founded Stop the Violence, Spread the Love, a brand aimed at eliminating violence in our communities. Through that campaign, Provo organized annual marches and last year, he fundraised thousands of dollars, sending 400 youth to see Black Panther at the movie theatre.

“When I look into the kids eyes, they deserve to grow up in a less violent society,” said Provo. “When I see these parents that have lost loved ones, they deserve better. And these victims that continue to suffer every day, they deserve better. So that’s what continues to push me to do what I do, and it’s been amazing.”

Provo’s colleagues say he is the definition of humble.

“We’re really proud of him. It’s really good for us to be able to work with someone that we can be proud of,” said Aldo Gentile and Dawn Bruce, colleagues of Provo’s. “He cares so much about the community. He does so much. He’s so passionate.”

“The support from people of all difference races, different backgrounds, being able to have that support, that’s the reason why I continue to do what I do,” said Provo.

Provo expects to find out if he’s been selected by the end of March. If so, he will attend the United Nations Assembly Gala in New York this fall.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Suzette Belliveau