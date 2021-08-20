HALIFAX -- Questions persist after the dismantling of temporary homeless shelters in Halifax earlier this week.

The union representing municipal staff says its members were shocked and upset by the violent situation and the police association says it would welcome an independent inquiry.

Where sheds and tents still stand in Meagher Park at the corner of Chebucto Road and Dublin Street in Halifax, supporters stand by, protecting Myles' shelter, which is considered illegal.

"Not finding very much help at different shelters I was at and, I dunno, not really having much of a choice," Myles says.

He worries the city may force him off its property, like it did to others this week.

We asked police if they'd move in again and were told engagement, education and awareness is their main focus.

The city's police association says it welcomes an independent inquiry to examine the origins of Wednesday's operation, saying in part:

"We support our members who so often have no control over the duties they are assigned to perform."

Opinions of what happened on Wednesday differ, depending on who you ask.

"They were faced with a hostile, aggressive, assaultive, protesting crowd that came equipped, organized and well-planned to do what they did that day," said Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella.

Shakura Saunders, who is with Halifax Mutual Aid, the organization the built the crisis shelters that the city was demolishing, says evidence suggests otherwise.

"If people are pushing back that doesn't erase the fact that the police were provoking and instigating violence and that is what the video shows," Saunders said.

When police moved in to move shelters out, the dismantling itself was up to municipal workers.

Their union says workers were shocked and upset -- saying they faced unsafe conditions without adequate training and the situation was ill-planned and unsafe.

The leader of an organization providing supports for homeless people says the events surrounding the protest were distressing.

Halifax Mutual Aid has built an additional shelter at Dublin street and Chebucto this evening and 5 police vehicles showed up but left. Dozens of supporters also came. Officers asked for the name and contact of the spokesperson, took photos and left. pic.twitter.com/ZgS3KLImvh — Sarah Plowman (@SarahPlowmanCTV) August 21, 2021

Police have returned and say they’re responding to a noise complaint. There’s a crowd here and people were playing music. People have agreed to turn down the speaker. Police tell them they appreciate it. — Sarah Plowman (@SarahPlowmanCTV) August 21, 2021

She believes solutions to homelessness must come in a long-term plan working with all levels of government and organizations.

"There are different pieces of the puzzle. It all fits together, but we keep trying to put Band-Aids," says Pam Gloade.

The city says management and the union representing municipal workers had a previously scheduled meeting yesterday.

They'll be meeting again for a debrief for what happened Wednesday.