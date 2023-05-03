Questions raised about Halifax park encampment

Tents are seen in Halifax's Victoria Park on May 3, 2023. (Bruce Frisko/CTV Atlantic) Tents are seen in Halifax's Victoria Park on May 3, 2023. (Bruce Frisko/CTV Atlantic)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island