FREDERICTON -- After a five-year-old boy was led away from his Fredericton school by someone he didn't know, the boy's mother called police about the incident.

She's not convinced it couldn't happen again, and that's why she kept her children home from Priestman Street Elementary School.

Ashley Heatherington says she's still upset about what happened outside the school on Monday.

"I had noticed that a lady had grabbed Bryson's arm and started walking away with him," Heatherington said. "I ran and I screamed his name and then he looked at me and I was scared because I thought my kid was being taken by a stranger."

Heatherington called police, who say the woman was a daycare worker, there to pick up another boy with the same name and take him swimming.

The family says they haven't been told who the daycare worker was, or if the school is making changes to ensure the right adult is picking up the right child from school.

For a second day, the Anglophone West School District declined to do an interview on the matter.

CTV News asked the district for its student dismissal policies and a spokesperson pointed us to a policy regarding visitors to schools, which says in part:

"All visitors to schools have to register with the school office upon arrival."

The definition of a visitor includes "parents or guardians picking up or dropping off students during instruction time."

"It's disturbing to hear of course," said parent Christine Nightingale.

She wonders if the rules are being followed.

"Of course, most importantly, you know when our kids were registered to go to school, we all had to fill out forms to state who's responsible or who's liable to pick them up, and you list full names and numbers," Nightingale said. "Is that being followed? It's hard to say?"

Fredericton police say they have concluded their investigation.

The district says social media played a part in provoking fear, but Heatherington says she's still concerned about sending her child to school, and doesn't feel reassured this will never happen again.

CTV News asked the Department of Education for an interview with Minister Dominic Cardy, but was told to reach out to the district.

The department has yet to respond to a question about whether there's a provincial policy on who can pick up a school at dismissal time.