Questions rise ahead of cost-of-living announcement in New Brunswick
It is possible help to alleviate the cost-of-living in New Brunswick could be in the near future, but the question is to who.
"Well first of all its kind of late but we'll have to wait for the details," Liberal leader of the Opposition Roger Melanson said.
The cost-of-living sparked a debate in the house Tuesday between the premier and Melanson.
"It’s been about five months that the cost-of-living is going up every single month," said Roger Melanson, during the debate.
Premier Blaine Higgs was quick to retort he had already mentioned that there will be an announcement Wednesday regarding cost-of-living assistance.
"We're looking at a food and fuel problem that will indeed get to the most vulnerable people a program that could amount in the range of $20 million that can get out quickly," said Higgs, during the legislature’s sitting Tuesday.
While details of Wednesday's announcement are unknown, the Liberal opposition is concerned the relief could target only low-income earners.
"I got a sense that the working people that are struggling now may not be part of this plan but we'll have to wait and see," Melanson said.
"If you really break it down to the amount that the premier said he will announce tomorrow [Wednesday] $20 million is about 0.16 per cent of the government budget," he said.
In Newfoundland and Labrador, the province's Liberal government already cut the gas tax, thanks to the province's oil revenues.
"And it will be 7 cents so that's about a 50 per cent cut in our provincial gas tax plus the HST so its around an 8 cent reduction," Siobhan Coady, Newfoundland and Labrador’s Minister of Finance.
New Brunswick's Liberal opposition agrees with the idea.
"I think the simplest way to not only to help New Brunswickers that are struggling across the board is to lower the provincial gas tax," Melanson said.
"And the premier seems to not want to do that but we'll wait for the details tomorrow," he said.
Liberals are wondering why the government only allotted the roughly $20 million in relief mentioned Wednesday.
"When you stop and think about it the increased cost of operating a vehicle is up 15 per cent in the province of New Brunswick," Melanson said.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Jury finds Alberta men guilty of murder, manslaughter in shootings of Metis hunters
The family of two Metis hunters who were shot to death on a rural road in Alberta say they would have liked harsher convictions for the men who killed their loved ones but are satisfied those responsible will be behind bars. A jury found Anthony Bilodeau, 33, guilty of manslaughter in the death of Jacob Sansom on Tuesday and guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Maurice Cardinal, who was Sansom's uncle.
Jacob Hoggard did not have position of power over complainants in sex assault trial: judge
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard were told Tuesday that his celebrity status did not put him in a position of power over the two complainants.
Car troubles: Ongoing shortage is driving high prices and limited options
Buyers in the market for a new car are now facing several barriers as a result of the continued supply deficit of new and used vehicles for sale, including fewer selections, longer wait times, and higher pricing.
'Health-care over handcuffs': B.C. first to decriminalize simple drug possession
The federal government has announced that starting early next year, British Columbia will be the first province in Canada to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illicit drugs for personal use.
Federal COVID-19 border restrictions extended for another month
The federal COVID-19 restrictions at the border are being extended until at least June 30, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Tuesday. Foreign tourists are required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, while unvaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents are also still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering Canada and quarantine for 14 days.
Shanghai starts coming back to life as COVID-19 lockdown eases
Traffic, pedestrians and joggers reappeared on the streets of Shanghai on Wednesday as China's largest city began returning to normalcy amid the easing of a strict two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has drawn unusual protests over its heavy-handed implementation.
Bison gores woman in Yellowstone National Park
A bison gored a 25-year-old woman in Yellowstone National Park.
'Star Wars' calls out racism after attacks on Moses Ingram
The 'Star Wars' franchise is sticking up for actor Moses Ingram after she revealed she had received hundreds of racist messages and comments on social media.
Women's wage increases are not keeping up with inflation: report
Women's wages grew by 2.2 per cent in February, as the cost of living rose when inflation hit 5.7 per cent, according to a new report.
Toronto
-
Here are 11 ridings in Ontario to watch on election day
With election day around the corner, local races across Ontario are heating up.
-
Transport truck crashes and bursts into flames on Hwy. 401 in Pickering
Ontario provincial police are on the scene of a transport truck fire on Highway 401 in Pickering Wednesday morning.
-
Jurors continue deliberations in sexual assault trial of Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard
Jurors are to continue their deliberations today in the sexual assault trial of Jacob Hoggard, the lead singer of the Canadian band Hedley.
Calgary
-
More reports of apparent mail tampering and missing gift cards
Two Calgary families say they have received cards in the mail in recent weeks that appear to have been sliced open, the gift cards sent by families now missing.
-
Driver suffers medical episode, girlfriend pinned under SUV in downtown Calgary crash
A Calgary couple was taken to hospital after the man had a medical episode that led to the woman becoming pinned under their SUV.
-
Motorcyclist dead in highway crash with school bus near Irricana
A man died Tuesday when a motorcycle collided with a school bus.
Montreal
-
Quebec premier accused of stoking immigration fears, lacking empathy toward newcomers
Quebec's premier is being accused of stoking fears about newcomers after he gave a recent speech warning the province risks turning into Louisiana if it doesn't have more control over immigration.
-
Processing of immigration applications longer in Quebec than other provinces: IDQ
If Quebec Premier Francois Legault wants to take immigration powers away from the federal government, he should tell Ottawa about long delays related to permanent residency applications, says the IDQ.
-
Montreal elementary school teacher charged with sexual assault involving 11-year-old girl
Quebec's education minister has called for a Montreal elementary school teacher's licence to be revoked after he was charged with sexual assault and child pornography offences.
Edmonton
-
Bank of Canada to unveil interest rate decision amid soaring inflation
The Bank of Canada will make its latest interest rate decision this morning as it tries to put the brakes on runaway inflation.
-
Mike Smith pulled as Oilers lose wild Game 1 in Colorado
Cale Makar had a goal and three assists as the Colorado Avalanche dominated early and hung on late to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 8-6 in Game 1 of the Western Conference final Tuesday.
-
Jury finds Alberta men guilty of murder, manslaughter in shootings of Metis hunters
The family of two Metis hunters who were shot to death on a rural road in Alberta say they would have liked harsher convictions for the men who killed their loved ones but are satisfied those responsible will be behind bars. A jury found Anthony Bilodeau, 33, guilty of manslaughter in the death of Jacob Sansom on Tuesday and guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Maurice Cardinal, who was Sansom's uncle.
Northern Ontario
-
Jury finds Alberta men guilty of murder, manslaughter in shootings of Metis hunters
The family of two Metis hunters who were shot to death on a rural road in Alberta say they would have liked harsher convictions for the men who killed their loved ones but are satisfied those responsible will be behind bars. A jury found Anthony Bilodeau, 33, guilty of manslaughter in the death of Jacob Sansom on Tuesday and guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Maurice Cardinal, who was Sansom's uncle.
-
Jacob Hoggard did not have position of power over complainants in sex assault trial: judge
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard were told Tuesday that his celebrity status did not put him in a position of power over the two complainants.
-
Bison gores woman in Yellowstone National Park
A bison gored a 25-year-old woman in Yellowstone National Park.
London
-
Warehouse fire in south London
Emergency crews were on scene of a blaze in south London late Tuesday night.
-
Fire crews tackle blaze at east London Pizza Hut Tuesday
The London Fire Department responded to a fire at a Pizza Hut restaurant located in the city’s east end late Tuesday afternoon.
-
Out-of-town and multi-unit airbnb hosts may be shut out of London
City hall may soon clamp down on short-term rentals offered on websites like airbnb and Vrbo, based on concern about nuisance complaints and the housing crisis.
Winnipeg
-
Heavy rain washes out roads in Manitoba's Interlake region
Heavy rain in Manitoba has washed out roads in Manitoba's Interlake region.
-
Car troubles: Ongoing shortage is driving high prices and limited options
Buyers in the market for a new car are now facing several barriers as a result of the continued supply deficit of new and used vehicles for sale, including fewer selections, longer wait times, and higher pricing.
-
Manitoba will not seek exemption for personal drug use: justice minister
The Manitoba government says it will not follow British Columbia's in decriminalizing possession of small amounts of drugs for personal use.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Clarence-Rockland mayor suggesting mandatory generators for grocery stores, gas stations
The mayor of Clarence-Rockland, Ont., east of Ottawa, says he’d like to see that essential businesses are built with generators, in case of another major power outage like the one caused on May 21.
-
Three dead in head-on crash southwest of Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say three people are dead and another is seriously hurt following a head-on crash about 90 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.
-
Someone called police on a woman doing tai chi in an Ottawa park
Ottawa police interim chief Steve Bell has responded to social media posts and a request from a city councillor regarding an incident in Dundonald Park involving officers and a woman doing tai chi with a sword.
Saskatoon
-
Thousands show support for Pierre Poilievre in Saskatoon
Conservative Party leadership hopeful Pierre Poilievre made a campaign stop in Saskatoon on Tuesday night.
-
18-year-old in custody after replica gun scare at Saskatoon school
An 18-year-old man is in custody after allegedly firing a replica BB gun near a Saskatoon school.
-
Gas prices reach new record in Saskatoon
It appears drivers are about to feel more pain at the pumps as gas prices are on the rise.
Vancouver
-
Chelsea Poorman's family urges people to stop tearing down posters requesting information
Chelsea Poorman’s family is pleading with Shaughnessy residents to stop tearing down posters asking people to come forward with information about what happened to the young Indigenous woman.
-
'You name it, it's out there': 250 tonnes of flood debris pulled from B.C. rivers
Four broken bridges, 11 battered buildings and 72 vehicles. These are just some of the items among the debris pulled from B.C. rivers and waterways since the devastating floods last November.
-
Act of vandalism to Chinatown mural caught on video, business community shares frustration
Vandalism caught on camera in Chinatown over the weekend left a new mural damaged and had the local business community sharing their frustration with ongoing graffiti and other property damage.
Regina
-
'Super frustrating': Sask. mother claims CRA owes her thousands in child benefit
A single mother living in Mossbank, Sask. said the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) owes her thousands of dollars in back pay after years of not receiving the Canada Child Benefit (CCB).
-
Rider fans see changes as CFL preseason kicks off
It’s finally Rider season again, and preseason is set to begin Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in a conference finals rematch against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Doors are set to open at 5 p.m., but the Coors Light parties won’t start until regular season.
-
Sask. Premier announces cabinet shuffle, five MLAs receive new portfolios
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced a cabinet shuffle at Government House in Regina on Tuesday that saw five MLAs receive new portfolios.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. teens climb tree to escape bear as encounters on the rise
Bear encounters are on the rise on Vancouver Island, and the latest incident resulted in two teenagers having to scramble up a tree for safety.
-
Saving Greater Victoria school music program 'a harder fight than it needed to be,' parents say
Families in the Greater Victoria School District (SD61) are celebrating after fundraising efforts saved the district's elementary school strings music program from being cut next year.
-
'Substance use is a health-care issue': Victoria police chief lauds drug decriminalization in B.C.
The Victoria Police Department says it supports the decision of the federal and provincial governments to decriminalize the possession of up to two and a half grams of illicit drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, MDMA and methamphetamine, in British Columbia.