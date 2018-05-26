

CTV Atlantic





Patience is starting wear thin for some people in Glace Bay, N.S. The community’s only hockey rink has been closed for nearly a year now, with no signs of renovations anytime soon.

Many who live here say in Glace Bay say the Bayplex is more than just a hockey rink; it’s a focal point for their community.

But these days the Bayplex sits empty, its windows boarded up and surroundings looking run down.

“I can’t lie to you, it’s tough with that building not being open, for me especially and I know the kids miss it too,” says Nick Bonnar, a Glace Bay hockey coach and official.

More than 600 minor hockey players hit the Bayplex ice before it was close last fall because of structural concerns.

The building is only 20-years-old but Bonnar says many feel the facility was poorly constructed to begin with, leading to the condition it is in today.

Some residents are divided as to whether the beleaguered building should be renovated or replaced entirely.

A leaky roof has led to mold inside, along with other structural problems. All three levels of government have promised more than $9 million for renovations.

“Sometimes the only glitches with these projects is you award them, we allowed $9 million or so when the tender was issued, but if it comes up more than $9 million, then you’re into a bit of a problem, but that is only hypothetical,” says CBRM Councillor George MacDonald.

MacDonald says a tender will be called in the next couple weeks, but still there is no start date on when the project will begin.

“I think the people in power have the right idea, it’s just that it’s taking so long to come across the board, people get nervous the longer this goes on that the building won’t open,” says Nick Bonnar.

Officials say they are confident the doors will reopen, but the questions remain, when? A soft opening date was set for August of 2019, but with no renovations underway, some people remain skeptical.

“The timeline is still there, but I mean until the tender is called and awarded and they get in there to see how much the damage is, I’m optimistic it might be open in September, but I’ve never given that time frame to anybody,” says MacDonald.

Hope remains that work will begin soon to maintain the August 2019 completion, but the final buzzer will only sound on this topic when activity picks up, and the Bayplex is once again full with players and community members.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.