Questions surround sudden retirement of top-ranked CBRM staffer

On Friday, the Cape Breton Regional Municipality's chief administrative officer will start a new chapter of her life - retirement.

"I feel that I'm always fighting the fight, and you get beat-down after a while, to be honest,” said Marie Walsh, when asked why she is stepping aside.

Walsh turns 61 in the winter and said instead of battling with the Nova Scotia government, she wants to spend time with her family.

However, it appears the decision to retire right now wasn't made entirely on her own.

"Well, an offer was made for me,” Walsh said.

“And it was a good opportunity, good timing, new council."

A spokesperson for the CBRM confirmed to CTV Atlantic on Wednesday that Walsh's retirement package includes two year’s salary - at a little more than $220,000 per year - plus benefits.

Council voted 12-1 to accept the package on Tuesday.

"The severance package is likely to generate some discussion,” said Cape Breton University political scientist Tom Urbaniak.

Urbaniak said some of the optics will likely also generate discussion. He pointed out that ten years ago, during Cecil Clarke's first term as mayor, Walsh was passed over for the CAO job in favour of an outside hire.

"That experiment didn't really work out ideally for the council,” Urbaniak said. “Michael Merritt only lasted two-and-a-half years."

Urbaniak added that it's now up to mayor and council to prevent history from repeating itself.

"The appointment of Chief Administrative Officer and the selection of that person will actually be one of the most important decisions that this council makes,” he said.

For now, the city's solicitor - Demetri Kachafanas – will take over in an interim role.

Walsh said like any CAO in Nova Scotia, her severance details were part of her contract.

When asked about any taxpayer concerns regarding what it might cost to pay her out and hire someone new, she said the matter is out of her hands.

"I think that's a question for the municipality. I don't think that's my concern."

CTV Atlantic tried to reach Mayor Clarke for comment on Wednesday, but he wasn't made available by story deadline.

